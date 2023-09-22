Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

IYF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. 6,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,818. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

