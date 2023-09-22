Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.71. 224,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,308. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average is $213.98.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

