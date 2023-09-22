Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

