Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,922. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

