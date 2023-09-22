Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 3,187 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 176,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

