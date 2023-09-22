3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $119.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $119,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

