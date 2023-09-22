Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,037,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,694,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

