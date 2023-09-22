Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.72. 634,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,017. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

