Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.