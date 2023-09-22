LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
