Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

