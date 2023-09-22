Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE VZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

