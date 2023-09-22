BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $668.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $705.26 and its 200-day moving average is $681.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

