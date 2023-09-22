Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $227.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

