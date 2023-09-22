Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $417.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.63 and a 200-day moving average of $459.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

