FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $264.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in FedEx by 776.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.