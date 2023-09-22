Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWF opened at $267.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

