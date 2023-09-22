Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. AON comprises about 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $338.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.02. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

