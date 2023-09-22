LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $338.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

