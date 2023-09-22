Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $67.90 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

