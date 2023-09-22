Applied Capital LLC Sells 693 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,326. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

