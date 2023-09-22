Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,380 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.14. 167,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

