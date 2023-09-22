Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $72.60. 26,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

