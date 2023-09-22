KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,750. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.56 and a 200-day moving average of $448.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $416.71 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

