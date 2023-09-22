iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,623,737 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

