Avion Wealth Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avion Wealth cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.11. 229,897 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

