Avion Wealth Purchases 152,174 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 6.4% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 134,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.