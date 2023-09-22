Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Meredith Wealth Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 357,270 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 271,001 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

