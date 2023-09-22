First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Cut by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 5.5% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

