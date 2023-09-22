Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
GLDM opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.