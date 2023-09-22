Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.