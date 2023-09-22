iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,968,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVE opened at $156.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

