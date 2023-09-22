Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 492 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.