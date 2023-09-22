Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $384.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.55. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.