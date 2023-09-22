United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises about 2.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 15.8% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 22,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.