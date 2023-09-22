Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

