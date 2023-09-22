U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

USB stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.