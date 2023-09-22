Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,538 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,587,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

