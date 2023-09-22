3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $1.08 Million Position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.85% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.
The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
