KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,003 shares of company stock worth $21,871,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

