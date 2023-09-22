Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF makes up 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.84% of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,961,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FGLD stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $26.18. 24,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $27.53.

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGLD was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

