3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 26,663 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,025 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,316,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.15. 9,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

