KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 598 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

