Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.18. The stock had a trading volume of 142,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

