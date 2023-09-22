iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,896 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 292.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 61,699 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 772,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 195,703 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,372,997 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

