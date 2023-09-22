Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.86 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. 80,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,606. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

