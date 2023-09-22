Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 4,695 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 98.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 160,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 5,766.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 438,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

TFC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 1,100,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

