Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $69.90. 279,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

