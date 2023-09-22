Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. IQVIA comprises approximately 4.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,824,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 23.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.18. 117,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

