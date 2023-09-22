Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lessened by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

WBA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 1,361,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

