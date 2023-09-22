Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

STZ stock opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

